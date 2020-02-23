Ozzy Osbourne left his misery while making his new album

Wenn

The Black Sabbath rocker is eager to return to the studio after the launch of & # 39; Ordinary Man & # 39; because working on an album prevents him from wallowing in misery.

Ozzy Osbourne He is already planning to return to the studio to record the follow-up of his new album "Ordinary Man", despite his poor health.

The metal legend has been struggling with injuries and illnesses since he fought pneumonia and suffered a fall at home in February 2019, and last month revealed that he had been living with Parkinson's disease.

Although his health problems forced him to postpone his next walk "No More Tours 2" earlier this month, February 2020, he has presented his new album, "Ordinary Man", a collaboration with producer Andrew Watt, whom he plans to return. I study with imminent.

"I'm going to start another one next month," he told the NME British music website, but he also expressed his fear of touring, "he doesn't like to think" because "he can't even walk properly." still."

Ozzy has attributed to the new album that took him out of a downward spiral caused by his health problems, and thanked the producer and the rapper. Post Malone, who gathered them asking him to appear in his song "Take What You Want."

"I felt sorry for myself, miserable and in a damn agony," Ozzy recalls. "I've never been in bed for a year in my life and it still hurts a lot in the end, but Andrew Watt and the damn king Post Malone and my daughter Kelly led me in the right direction."

"If it's not a great success, that's fine, but this album is possibly one of the most important I've done because it saved my life."

"Ordinary Man" debuted on Friday, February 21, 2020.