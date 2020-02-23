Our best stories for the week of February 17-23

Voting for presidential primaries is underway in Colorado, as evidenced by the six Democratic candidates and an acting president who have come here for an eight-day period. Up News Info has covered every visit, giving you an idea of ​​the speeches of the candidates and the impressions of the voters.

But selecting a presidential candidate is more than his way on stage and some conversation points. It's also about how your views align with voters, something that can be difficult to track with a field that once exceeded 20.

%MINIFYHTML386982573998ab0643cf8fa3dc3fac0211% %MINIFYHTML386982573998ab0643cf8fa3dc3fac0212%

That is why journalist Jon Murray searched documents and policy records to gather the positions of the remaining eight Democratic candidates and Republican President Donald Trump in three areas of particular interest to Colorado residents: the environment and public lands , immigration and weapons.

We hope this information is useful when casting your vote, which must be submitted before March 3.

– Cindi Andrews, Denver Post policy editor

RELATED: A Colorado voter guide for the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries

📰 Not a subscriber yet? Try the first month for only 99 ¢

The changing nature of René Lima-Marín's life is unlike any other in the United States: sent to prison for 98 years for armed robbery. Erroneously launched decades before due to an administrative error. Married with two children during the six years he was free before the courts discovered the error. Sent back to prison. Forgiven by Governor John Hickenlooper and sent to an immigration detention center. Read more about Sam Tabachnik.

Four veterans and a civilian visited history classes at South High School last week to discuss with students about World War II, reports Meg Wingerter.

Sam Wineburg, a professor of education at Stanford University, said it is urgent to record the stories of people who lived in World War II and the Shoah (a Hebrew term that some Jews prefer for the Holocaust).

"Much of the teaching of history is deadly boring, but if you get a person, reconstitute the human element," he said. "History is a species of endangered species in history classes."

In the event that a legislative solution is not reached this year, a very real possibility, it may be up to the voters to decide in November, one way or another, whether this state is growing, with its increasing traffic and its transit network Limited, you will finally have a sustainable source of transportation revenue. Read more about Alex Burness.

The numbers indicate that the industrial real estate market is not only growing in the Denver area; He's on an extended winning streak. There has been a positive leasing activity for the industrial space for 18 consecutive years, said Todd Witty, vice president of the real estate services firm CBRE. Read more about Joe Rubino.

RELATED: With $ 53 million behind it, this Golden-based autonomous truck company aims to conquer the "yards,quot;

Each city has asphalt roads and brick buildings. What distinguishes each place is art, giant sculptures and massive murals that are unique in urban areas and define their personality. Denver public art manager Michael Chavez explains how Denver grows and maintains its huge art collection.

We are pleased to announce that this newsletter will become a benefit only for subscribers and will include exclusive content in the coming weeks. Those of you who are already subscribers will continue to receive Post Premium, and we thank you for your support.

If you don't want to miss the best of Up News Info, consider subscribing.

+ Colorado Democratic leaders say immigrant protections will not create a sanctuary state

+ Colorado at the center of the national debate on health care cost control

+ Governor of Colorado and president of the Senate in clash for key nomination

+ Colorado's strong space, defense industries continue to act as a magnet for businesses

+ The Boy Scouts have declared bankruptcy; What does that mean for local Colorado councils?

+ The Catholic dioceses of Colorado have paid $ 1.2 million to 10 victims of sexual abuse by priests; there are still 77 claims to go

+ The governor's policy director will direct the office to help workers and communities abandon coal.

+ Coronavirus triggers the shift to online courses for CU-based China Denver Denver program

+ Why don't some of the city's main gastronomic destinations participate in Denver Restaurant Week?

+ Veteran anti-gang activist Cisco Gallardo leaves Denver for a new role, but his legacy will remain

+ Marijuana Banking Bill Rejected by Buck, Lamborn of Colorado