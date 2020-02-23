Orange County deputy arrested, accused of assaulting his girlfriend – Up News Info Los Angeles

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – An Orange County sheriff's deputy was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting his girlfriend after a birthday party last month.

Kyle Edward Pickard, 28, of Rancho Santa Margarita, turned himself in to the authorities on a charge of domestic assault with bodily injury, false imprisonment for violence or threat and criminal threats.

%MINIFYHTMLdf41aa82af7b885d00348cf88821415e11% %MINIFYHTMLdf41aa82af7b885d00348cf88821415e12%

Pickard is accused of attacking his girlfriend after a birthday party on January 19, the O.C. Reports of the District Attorney's Office.

He was booked and released on bail of $ 50,000. Your next court hearing is scheduled for March 19.

"It is a sad day when a law enforcement officer violates the law entrusted to comply," said O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “As a sworn peace officer, you see this type of violence in your career too often and you should know that there are other options. Violence is never the answer. "

The Orange County Registry reports that Pickard has been in the department since 2011 and has been on administrative leave since the arrest.