Ops Leap year ray ’: why sometimes we skip‘ Leap day ’- Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – We will add a day to our calendar in 2020 because it is a leap year.

But why? Let's start with the basics.

A year is defined as a trip around the sun, then 365 days, right?

Incorrect. A revolution actually takes about 356 days and a quarter.

Do the calculations and you will see that the Earth takes 5.8 hours more than a calendar year to go around the sun.

Over time, that would add up. In fact, if we eliminate leap days, within 100 years our calendar would be off for 24 days.

Then, we add a full day to the calendar every four years. Problem solved, right? Not quite, because 365 and a quarter is not exactly 365.24.

Even that small difference adds up to an error of approximately 11 minutes each year.

In 100 years, that would mean our calendar would be off 18 hours. Not bad, but still too long term.

That's where the "Leap Year Hopscotch,quot; comes into play. Every four centuries, "Leap Day,quot; is skipped once to re-align the calendar. The last time this happened was 20 years ago, in 2000.

Even with this crazy rule, the calendar doesn't match Earth's revolution, but it's close enough.

It will take more than three millennia before our calendar has a day off. At that point, it is someone else's problem.