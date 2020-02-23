"Open, insert, jet,quot;. In this city, children are taught to manage Narcan – Up News Info

By dan levin, The New York Times

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Shortly after his first grade class missed the day, Nash Kitchens sat down with a dozen other young children in a library and played a murder mystery game that had a surprising twist in the plot.

The victim was a restaurant worker who had been found dead in a freezer. The killer, the children would discover, was heroin mixed with fentanyl, an often fatal opioid.

Nash, who at age 7 has a relative who has fought addiction, had wide eyes when Jilian Reece, a drug prevention educator, talked about an ongoing opioid epidemic in her small rural community. He then demonstrated how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray for overdose reversal.

"It's like a small water gun," he told the group of children, before passing the small plastic device to hold and squeeze. At the end of the session, each child received a blue zippered bag containing two doses of Narcan to take home.

Like dozens of communities across the United States, Carter County, Tennessee, which includes Elizabethton, has been greatly affected by an opioid crisis that has devastated families and reshaped the way a generation is raised. of young people Nationally, few cities have been saved as more than 400,000 Americans have died from opioid overdoses.

In Carter County, where 56,000 people live in a group of small towns and rural towns on the North Carolina border, nearly 60 people have died from opioid overdoses since 2014. That year, 8.1 million prescription painkiller recipes were written. in Tennessee, more than in the state population of approximately 6.5 million.

Desperate to save lives, county health officials adopted a practical, albeit radical, strategy to stop the wave of addictions: teach children up to 6 years to reverse an overdose.

Over the past three years, the county drug prevention coalition has provided training in Narcan to approximately 600 children and adolescents in extracurricular programs, child care classes and smoking cessation courses. Some of the young people, in turn, have trained their peers and have taken a leading role in the distribution of Narcan at community events, such as a back-to-school party last fall where a child administered 70 doses.

At least 100 young people have returned to receive additional doses, said Reece, the coalition director, generally after reviewing his personal supply.

But in a region where socially conservative attitudes prevail, and addiction is often seen as a sin, health workers have encountered strong opposition from residents, school boards and police officers who believe Narcan is a waste of resources and that training is inappropriate for children.

Drug prevention educators in East Tennessee said many schools and some counties have rejected their requests to teach harm reduction training in class, or allow them to distribute Narcan to students and parents on school grounds.

