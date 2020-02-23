One dead, one critically injured after being hit by a car in San Jose – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured Saturday night after being hit by a car one mile southwest of downtown San Jose, police said.

Police were called at approximately 7 p.m. at the intersection of San Carlos Street and Brooklyn Avenue, where the two people were hit by a 2018 Ford Focus when they were both at a crosswalk, San Jose police officer Gina Tepoorten said.

Both pedestrians were taken to a local hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead a short time later, Tepoorten said. The man suffered fatal injuries and remained hospitalized on Saturday night.

The woman driving the Focus remained at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with the investigation, Tepoorten said. Neither alcohol nor drugs seem to be a factor in the crash, he said.

The identity of the female victim will be revealed by the Santa Clara County coroner's office after they confirm the identity of the victim and notify their relatives.

This is the fourth fatal collision of San José in 2020, Tepoorten said.

Anyone with information about this accident should contact the San Jose police detective, Eliseo Malvido, at (408) 277-4654.

