Oakland community meetings will be directed to the closure of McClymonds High – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A couple of meetings are scheduled to inform the McClymonds High School community about the situation on the temporarily closed Oakland campus.

The campus has been closed since the discovery on Thursday of the chemical trichlorethylene that causes cancer in the school's groundwater, located at 2607 Myrtle St. in West Oakland.

State and Alameda County experts say that trichlorethylene, or TCE, in groundwater came from an undetermined place near the McClymonds campus. There are several known places in the neighborhood where TCE is a problem.

To accommodate different schedules, community meetings are scheduled at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday at the West Oakland Middle School Library, 991 14th St.

The meetings will cover the temporary closure, testing and next steps that will be taken, the district said in an announcement.

District officials say the pollution is limited to groundwater and is not found in the school's drinking water.

The initial tests of air samples on campus were carried out on Saturday and district officials said that air tests are expected to continue at least during the next week. OUSD officials expect the 350 McClymonds students to return to classes on Tuesday or Wednesday, in a place (or more than one) yet to be determined.

The district also publishes updates online at http://ousd.org/mcclymondstce

