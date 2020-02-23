North West shows dance skills at Dad Kanye West's Sunday service – Watch the cute video!

%MINIFYHTML27ab4dd28e0e2918cbf01000ffc7beb511% %MINIFYHTML27ab4dd28e0e2918cbf01000ffc7beb512%

Again, this time in the Sunday service of his rapper father. The 6-year-old boy stole the spotlight by dancing along with all the love performances that included Nas, Justin Bieber and others!

His proud reality show mom turned to social media to share a series of videos that showed the boy enjoying music like no other!

North is shown moving to the rhythm of Ye Selah's song and is already proving to have star vibes!

The song also features the Sunday Service Choir singing Hallelujah and the boy is super cute while jumping and stomping alongside a group of other children.

In addition, North had her hair combed in two ponytails, which only added to her worship.

Kanye's Sunday service has been and continues to be served by many A-listers who even included Brad Pitt in the past!

This week, Justin Bieber stopped, taking the stage to cover Marvin Sapp's Never Would Have Made It.

Obviously, the singer definitely relates a lot to the lyrics since he has been through a lot.

When he sang "I'm stronger, I'm better,quot; along with the choir, the crowd couldn't help cheering him out loud.

When he left the stage, Justin hugged Kanye, proving once again that they are best friends.

Another guest artist was Nas! He performed his song Everything.

Roddy Rich was also there, and entertained with Ballin and The Box, the audience really caught up with these tracks.

And, of course, Kanye also took the stage, as he always does, playing Jesus as King and Selah.

His daughter and Kim's never miss the opportunity to show the world their musical talent and star power even though they are still very young.

In fact, he even made his rap debut in a school program earlier this month, and his rapper father was super proud!



