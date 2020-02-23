Nicki Minaj's recent clips have fans who assume she is pregnant. Watch the videos here

Nicki Minaj shared some new clips on her social media account and her fans are convinced she is pregnant. Watch the videos below.

People saw that Kenneth Petty is still rubbing Nicki's belly and they jumped to the conclusion that she is definitely pregnant.

She was asked directly on her Twitter account and she responded to fans, as you will see in the posts captured by The Shade Room.

Someone told Nicki: "I can't wait to see what you'll wear at the Carnival," and another of his fans posted: "I love you Nicki, I'm glad you're happy."

Another follower said: "Yes, remove this filter when you get off the plane," and someone else posted this: "Kenny needs to say something in these Nick videos." LOL ".

Another commenter said the following about Kenny: "All right, damn it, he's the most handsome man you've ever been with Fendi."

Someone else said: "I can say that Kenny is feeling more comfortable with the attention and the things he is smiling with most ❤️ even though I know he is still playing with Nicki hahaha."

Some people said that Nicki was just playing with his fans and they think she posted these videos knowing very well the reaction she would get.

Someone said: ‘The best live rapper period! Don't argue with me, discuss with your mom. "

Another follower published this: "Seeking attention as who plays to be pregnant or not," while another person wrote: "But she uploaded this knowing that this is what people would ask." Annoying. & # 39;

A few days ago, Nicki shared a video on his social media account in which fans can see her go out with her father and her little sister, Ming.

People are simply impressed by how much Ming and Nicki look alike.

Nicki is living her best life together with her husband, Kenneth and most of her fans became fond of him.



