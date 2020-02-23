Nicki Minaj pregnant? The husband calls himself a & # 39; dad & # 39; while rubbing the stomach

%MINIFYHTMLfeccba9d2cfba14a8907569bab7a840011% %MINIFYHTMLfeccba9d2cfba14a8907569bab7a840012%

The rapper of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; She sent her followers online to a frenzy when she apparently hints at having a bread in the oven in an Instagram video with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj unleashed rumors of pregnancy. In her latest Instagram video, the 37-year-old rapper was smiling while her husband Kenneth Petty He rubbed his belly while saying, "On the way to Trinidad with your dad."

Fans soon flooded their comments section with questions and congratulations. "YASSS QUEEEN," wrote one. Another commented: "CONGRATULATIONS beautiful, this is going to be epic."

The woman answered some of the fan questions. To a person who asked her if she was really pregnant, she replied: "Why do I feel that I am about to receive a beating? You all swear that my mother Chile [frown]. I am pregnant with so many ideas for this album. It will be the best ".

Another asked why Kenneth kept rubbing his stomach. "Honey, you have to ask him. He rubs my feet and stomach. Ima, tell him to stop rubbing my stomach. Because chili …" he wrote.

So what did he try to tell his fans with the video? She explained: "That I am in Trinidad and I am excited to return [tired face]."

If Nicki is really pregnant, he will be the first child of the rap star. Meanwhile, Kenneth already has children from a previous relationship. When the couple made their relationship public, their little mom said she left her for the rapper. "I have no problem with her. But she is playing with my man who lived with me!" she claimed on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth are childhood friends. She started dating him in 2018. He announced his marriage in October 2019 after a year of dating.

He faces a violent reaction due to his criminal record. He was convicted of an attempted rape, but she insisted that it was not what it seemed, since he defended it vehemently: "He was 15 years old, he was 16 … in a relationship. But go to the Internet. You all can't drive my life. You can't even manage your own life. Thank you boo. "

Nicki went out earlier "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Safaree Samuels and fellow rapper meek mill. He recently faced Meek during a shopping trip and continued his dispute on Twitter.