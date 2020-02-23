New Zealand vs India – Live match coverage

%MINIFYHTMLdd912a6608a8089c21df7239f87e42c211% %MINIFYHTMLdd912a6608a8089c21df7239f87e42c212%

Trent Boult starred in the bat and ball when New Zealand took control of India on the third day of the first Test in Wellington.

Boult fired a quick 38 shot from 24 balls from 11th place when the Kiwis rose from 225-7 to 348 for an 183 lead in the first 183 inning at Basin Reserve.

The fast left arm then eliminated Prithvi Shaw (14), Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Virat Kohli (19) and Tim Southee expelled Mayank Agarwal (58) when India closed 144-4, still 39 runs behind.

New Zealand led with only 60 when Southee was seventh, but Colin de Grandomme (43), Kyle Jamieson (44 of 45) and then Boult made sure the hosts added 123 for the last three wickets.

De Grandhomme and Jamieson ransacked 71 for the eighth wicket, during which Jamieson completed the highest score with a debut in New Zealand No. 9 and hit four six.

Boult, who hit as unorthodox as ever, then scored the 38 races at his tenth wicket spot with Ajaz Patel before Ishant Sharma fired him to finish the innings and seal a five-wicket course.

Boult will be watching a five for day four after culminating an influential day three by causing Kohli to be caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

Watling had fallen to Jasprit Bumrah from the first ball of the day after New Zealand resumed in 216-5 with an advantage of 51, but any hope that India had of containing that advantage was soon overturned by the Kiwis' lower order.

