New series of Edie Falco filmed in Fake L.A., as it refuses to go to the west coast

The former actress of & # 39; Nurse Jackie & # 39; initially rejected the new police program & # 39; Tommy & # 39; because it is set in Los Angeles, but the television bosses offered to move the place to New York.

Actress Edie Falco the main role in the new series of police drama is almost lost "Tommy"because he refused to leave his family life in New York to film in Los Angeles.

"The sopranos"The star initially went on to the role of Abigail & # 39; Tommy & # 39; Thomas, a former captain of the New York Police Department who becomes the first head of the Los Angeles Police Department, but the television chiefs were so eager to get Falco as their protagonist, they offered to move the entire production to the Big Apple.

"Usually, I know pretty quickly (if a role is going to be great) when I read the script, but that's what happened this time: & # 39; Oh, this is great! Oh, it shoots in LA & # 39; and I put it aside, "he told the US breakfast program. UU. "Today".

"I have children; I live in New York, this is where my life is, so I forgot it," Falco explained, "and my manager came back and said: & # 39; Well, what if they shot in New York? & # 39 ; Keeping it as (set) in Los Angeles, but filmed in New York. "

"I thought, & # 39; Very funny & # 39 ;, and they did it!"

To make the set look more like the west coast of the United States, the producers had palm trees driven from one shoot to another. "(They brought) palm trees, in the back of a truck!" Falco River "We got there, we took out the palm trees, we filmed the scene, we put the palm trees back in the truck, we go to the next location … We'll see if people buy it!"

And the 56-year-old actress is convinced that a higher power helped ensure that everything went in her favor. "If you know what you are doing and why you are doing it, things tend to happen as they should, I have discovered," Falco shared.

"Like, I would never go there (to talk to the producers) and say: & # 39; Well, I will do this, but you film it in New York … & # 39; I can't. It's not for me to be (telling them), and if they have another idea about it, amazing. "