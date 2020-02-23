New protests of citizenship law in India before Trump's visit | News

%MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f11% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f12%

Police have used tear gas to disperse large crowds in protest of a new citizenship law in the capital of India, New Delhi, just a day before the president of the United States, Donald Trump, begins a visit of two days to the country

In the last eruption of violence in Sunday's protests, hNudes of people who support the new law clashed with those who opposed it, and the two groups threw stones at the Maujpur area, in the northeast part of the city, according to television images.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f13% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f14%

On Sunday, a separate protest also broke out in the city of Aligarh, in northern India, where protesters threw stones at police, state administration official Chandra Bhushan Singh said.

%MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f15% %MINIFYHTMLa2c2df6da8db5d8f2f7bfd6f1f12822f16%

The Citizenship Amendment Act of India, which facilitates the way for non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-majority nations to obtain citizenship, has sparked weeks of sometimes violent protests against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opponents believe that the law discriminates against Muslims and has deepened concerns that the Modi administration is undermining the secular traditions of India.

Trump is expected to raise the problem of religious freedom in the country with Modi. The president of the United States went to India on Sunday, predicting that "many millions,quot; will greet him on a lightning visit with Modi.

"I hope to be with the people of India," Trump said as he left the White House on his first trip to India.

"We will have many millions and millions of people," he said. "I heard it will be a great event, some people say it was the biggest event they had in India. That's what the prime minister told me."

Before the trip to India, who will see him and his wife Melania visit the Taj Mahal and attend a rally with Modi at the world's largest cricket stadium, he has repeatedly reflected on the "millions,quot; he hopes to obtain.

Huge crowds are guaranteed during the one-night trip, given Modi's ability to organize mega-demonstrations.