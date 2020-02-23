Home Entertainment New NBA Baby Mama Matt Barnes receives a restraining order on him.

New NBA Baby Mama Matt Barnes receives a restraining order on him.

MTO News broke the news last week that Matt Barnes and the mother of his new baby, Anansa Sims, separated. Now it seems that their relationship has gone from bad to worse …

Because it seems that Anansa has issued a restraining order against Matt. A restraining order is a temporary court order issued to prevent a person from taking a particular action, especially approaching or contacting an ex.

But it was Anansa who spilled tea on her legal problems with Matt.

And it all started yesterday, when the former NBA star visited Instagram to share a photo of him and his son Ashton, whom they welcomed in 2018. Matt wrote: "Missing my man Lil … I hope they let me see you " soon,quot;

