New fears by Britney Spears after the singer is seen wearing a medical boot

Fans are worried about Britney Spears after she has practically eliminated herself from social media platforms after saying that cyberbullying was affecting her emotional health. Shortly after that, photos of Britney appeared with a medical boot on her foot. Britney had previously shared several photos and videos on her official Instagram account, where she has 23.6 million followers of her and her boyfriend Sam Asghari (who is also her personal trainer) while performing the couple's power yoga routines. On Valentine's Day, Sam shared a sweet message about his love for Britney and his four-year relationship, but Britney was silent.

Fans are deeply concerned about Britney as reported in the next March 2, 2020 edition of Life & Style Weekly. A source said he saw Britney on his way to a tanning salon on February 12, spoke with the media and said the following.

"Britney didn't seem to be her usual bubbly self, and she hadn't made a great effort with her outfit, hair or makeup. She looked pretty disheveled and doesn't usually leave the house with this look. It was sad to see him."

Fans aren't the only ones worried about Britney Spears as her ex Crossing co-star and Orange is the new black The co-star Taryn Manning wrote an Instagram post where she expressed concern about Britney's well-being.

Taryn finally apologized for the chaos that followed when he tried to assure Britney fans that he was speaking from a place of Christian love and concern and not trying to get media attention at Britney's expense.

See this post on Instagram Media response: First, my apologies to Britney. I had no media agenda. I was never looking for attention, nor pressed through Britney. The reason I published was because many fans of her contact me daily BEGINNING to do something. I used to not answer. Then, I started asking for evidence of these accusations that they filed. Finally, I published because I was eating for months. What happens if there is something wrong? I wanted my post to be about the forgotten, hence the feeling. However, I didn't expect the amount of hate in my inbox, and I don't need it in my life, people can be cruel. I like Britney, we had a lot of fun at that moment, and I want her happy as any decent human would want for another. The Christian in me sees the Christian in her. You are so loved ✝️ A post shared by Taryn Manning (@tarynmanning) in February 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. PST

You can see a report on Britney Spears and the fan's latest concerns about the mother of two 38-year-old sons, as well as photos of her medical booty below.

Britney Spears was seen wearing medical boots days after the cryptic post of her former co-star for being "worried,quot; about her https://t.co/q7BozxPquS pic.twitter.com/r2oKmE5lAV – thefloridapost (@ thefloridapost1) February 15, 2020

Now the new images, the publication of Taryn Manning and Britney seemingly moving away from social networks have fans worried that something has happened. Britney shares many photos and videos of Sam Asghari, but didn't even return to Instagram on Valentine's Day to talk about Sam.

What you think? Were you surprised to see Taryn Manning post about Britney on her Instagram account? Are you worried about the physical and emotional well-being of Britney Spears?



