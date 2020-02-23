New clip of Dame Dash screaming at the escape of his children: Twitter calls him & # 39; abuse & # 39 ;!

Entertainment mogul Dame Dash is going viral, after a new video clip of the next season of Growing Up Hip Hop was leaked.

In the scene, Dame is seen arguing with his two oldest children: his son Boogie and his daughter Ava.

Damon Dash received custody of his teenage son Boogie Dash in 2006, after claiming he could provide a better lifestyle for the child than his mother.

But the two have been arguing a lot lately, and things exploded while the WEtv cameras were rolling.

In the clip shared by WeTV, Dame and his son Boogie, and their daughter Ava Dash try to resolve their differences with a therapist. Unfortunately for everyone (except the spectators) the meeting left completely after Damon demanded to know why Ava sided with his mother and testified against him in court.

Damon talks about Boogie and Ava, not allowing him to answer, and then shouts calling spoiled Ava and her two clowns.

Last year, Ava testified against Damon after he tried to obtain primary custody of his 11-year-old sister Tallulah Dash.

Here is the clip: