Neighbors close borders with Iran as virus concerns increase | Coronavirus outbreak news

Iran has reported eight deaths and 43 infections with the new coronavirus, which led neighboring states to cut travel links with Tehran amid concerns that authorities did not respond quickly enough to the rapidly spreading epidemic.

Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Armenia closed their land borders with Iran on Sunday, as officials in Tehran reported three new deaths and 15 new cases in one day.

Since the infection, officially known as COVID-19, was first detected in the Iranian city of Qom on Wednesday, there has been a sharp increase in cases in the country, while Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates said people who they were traveling from Iran had tested positive for the pathogen upon entering their territories.

The number of victims in Iran is the highest number reported outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak, where the virus has claimed more than 2,400 lives and infected more than 77,000 people.

As the virus spread in Iran, authorities closed schools and canceled art and film events and designated at least 230 hospitals across the country to treat infections in an attempt to stop the outbreak.

But some members of the medical staff express concern about what they called lack of adequate equipment in hospitals, while some members of the public accused the government of not taking appropriate preventive measures.

Meanwhile, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official expressed concern about the crippling sanctions imposed by the United States as part of a "maximum pressure,quot; campaign that could affect Iran's ability to cope with the epidemic.

A nurse in the city of Rasht, in the northern province of Gilan, said by phone that a person exhibiting symptoms similar to the coronavirus visited her hospital in early February.

"The supervisor of our ward informed us and told us to wear masks. But later the supervisor was reprimanded," said the nurse who wanted to remain anonymous.

"We are at the forefront of dealing with people suspected of being infected. But we don't have the standard protective clothing or masks. They gave us the gowns used in operating rooms, we know it is not effective." Nor do we have the necessary disinfectant and disinfectant liquids. "

There have been four cases of infection in Gilan.

Meanwhile, a doctor in Tehran, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "They (the authorities) are not prepared to fight the disease at all. Even the hospitals are not well equipped."

Fahimeh, a Tehran official, echoed the sentiment and said she feared for her 42-year-old husband, who suffered a heart attack two years ago.

"I am worried about my husband, because I am not sure if hospitals are really prepared to provide the required services to patients," said the 32-year-old, who preferred to give a name, and noted the World Health Organization ( WHO) warn that the infection presents risks for elderly patients or those with underlying conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes.

"I am not happy with the government's response, because they are not well prepared even though they knew that the coronavirus could reach Iran. For example, the health ministry continues to say that there is no shortage of masks and hand sterilizing gels. But , on the ground it is not like that, "he said, noting how pharmacies in the city faced a shortage of masks and hand sanitizers.

In the beaten city of Qom, an important Shiite religious city, a journalist said that a sign that health officials were not prepared for a possible outbreak was how they "only performed diagnostic tests only after the deaths occurred." The situation in Qom, where 26 infections and several deaths have been recorded, "will get worse," he said.

Some also questioned why the authorities took to cut the air links with China, the closest trading partners of Iran. Tehran suspended flights to Beijing on February 3, days after WHO declared a public health emergency the outbreak that emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Ali Fathollah-Nejad, visiting fellow at the Brookings Doha Center, said the outbreak has further eroded the confidence of the Iranian public in the government, as it occurs amid widespread dissatisfaction with perceived mismanagement at a time of worsening of the economy, as well as the anger over the drastic measures of the Iranian authorities against dissent, including a bloody repression against people protesting an increase in fuel prices in November.

"There is concern that the Iranian authorities delayed informing the public about the outbreak, similar to the actions of the Chinese government," he said, referring to the anger in China after it emerged that the authorities had been aware of a new outbreak. mortal mortal in recent times. December, but only began taking precautionary measures weeks later, at the end of January.

Fathollah-Nejad added: "It increases the feeling (in Iran) that the government did not take the necessary precautions to protect people's health and life. Due to Iran's need to keep its contacts with China intact, they kept flights and other links with China, while other countries were more careful. "

But Iranian authorities have defended their conduct, and Health Minister Saeed Namaki said the government has been transparent.

He said Sunday that a businessman from Qom had brought the virus from China.

"The virus came from China to the city of Qom … The flights were suspended between the two countries, but he used indirect flights," he said.

On Thursday, he told the semi-official ISNA news agency that the government "has acted honorably in preventing the epidemic of infectious diseases."

"The last example of this kind is the management of our colleagues to deal with flooding across the country in March last year when a pandemic did not erupt," he said, referring to measures to address diseases transmitted by the water following unprecedented and deadly floods that affected 25 of 31 provinces in Iran in March last year.

Peyman Saberian, head of Tehran's emergency services, told the PANA newspaper on Wednesday, he said the capital has been prepared for an outbreak. "We have no shortage of clothes and equipment," he said. "The most important thing is that people take care of their own health and personal hygiene."

Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, from the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean, also defended Iran's ability to handle an outbreak.

"Iran has one of the best health care systems in the region and has the ability to handle the outbreak," he told Al Jazeera on Sunday. However, he said US sanctions could affect Tehran's ability to respond to the crisis.

"The embargo may have impacted the economy in general and Iran cannot buy the technology necessary to produce essential equipment and medicines. However, Iran is one of the countries in the region with adequate preparation and capabilities for such outbreaks."

Additional reports by Virginia Pietromarchi and Zaheena Rasheed in Doha, Qatar