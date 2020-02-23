NBA Sunday Primetime on Sky Sports: Celtics @ Lakers FREE LIVE! The | NBA News

%MINIFYHTML25bd9ffc6c08cd702cd5694fb4dbb8b511% %MINIFYHTML25bd9ffc6c08cd702cd5694fb4dbb8b512%

The Boston Celtics visit the Los Angeles Lakers in a NBA stellar clash on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. – Watch through a live stream on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and YouTube.

As the home of the NBA in the United Kingdom, Sky sports It will broadcast 134 live games of the regular season, including a record 48 in the weekend slot slots.

That slate continues this weekend …

Boston Celtics @ Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday 8:30 pm – free live streaming, coverage also available at Sky Sports Arena

The biggest rivalry in the NBA opens a new chapter on Sunday night when the Los Angeles Lakers welcome the Boston Celtics with both teams in hopes of taking another step toward a high-seed seed.















Relive the rich history of rivalry between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers



The Lakers (41-12) lead the Western Conference and maintain a four-game mattress over the Denver Nuggets, secondly, with the city's rivals, the Clippers, a game further back.

The Lakers reached the All-Star break with a three-game winning streak, achieving a 120-118 victory on the road over the Nuggets in the process.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain among the contestants for the regular season MVP award. James is averaging 25.0 points, 10.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds for the season and is coming to captain his team to victory in the All-Star Game.

Davis, in his first season as Laker, has been a force throughout the season, averaging 26.6 points and 9.2 rebounds. He came under pressure in the All-Star Game, sinking a free kick to seal Team LeBron's victory.

















The champions of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, are still in search of the second seed in the East, currently in the hands of the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics mounted a seven-game winning streak in the direction of the All-Star break, a race that was interrupted by the Houston Rockets on February 11, before recovering immediately with a dramatic double-overtime victory over the LA Clippers two nights later

















Highlights of the LA Clippers visit to the Boston Celtics in week 17 of the NBA season



Like the Lakers, the Celtics' position as one of the elite teams in the league is confirmed by the fact that they are among the top 10 NBA teams in both offensive and defensive qualification. They score an average of 112.5 points per 100 possessions and allow 105.7, giving them the third best net score in the league (6.8). Only the leaders of the Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Lakers, are above them in this metric.

After a tumultuous 2018-19 season, the leadership provided by veteran guard Kemba Walker allowed the Celtics to find greater stability in this campaign. That, in turn, has brought out the best of its young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum is Boston's top scorer (22.4 points per game) and underlined his first selection of stars with a 39-point performance in the Celtics' victory over the Clippers. Brown, snubbed by the All-Star Game, is enjoying his best NBA season to date, averaging 20.2 points per game and earning two prizes for the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

