NASCAR results in Las Vegas, the highlight of Joey Logano's victory at Pennzoil 400

Stay or leave? That was the question that addressed the final stretch of Pennzoil 400. Joey Logano decided to stay. His decision was worth it with his second consecutive victory at Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. Ross Chastain, who replaced Ryan Newman in Ford No. 6, turned six times to get out and the late caution flag came out. The 23 drivers on the leader's lap had to decide between getting new tires for the last laps or keeping their current conditions and keeping the position. Ryan Blaney was in the lead and decided to stop in the pits. Logano and Matt DiBenedetto were two of the seven drivers who decided to stay off the track.

The race restarted with three laps remaining. A precaution in the last round caused the decision of Logano and DiBenedetto to finish first and second, respectively. Byron arrived disappointed with 11th place.

"There was a bit of confusion, but it worked," Logano said after the race. "Winning the Pennzoil 400 with the Pennzoil car means a lot. Proud of the effort, everyone here prepared a great car and ran the race perfectly."

Chase Elliott claimed both stages and led 70 laps, but he finally finished 26th after a flat tire sent him to the wall with 45 laps remaining. Kevin Harvick, who led 92 laps in the race, finished the day with eighth place.

NASCAR returned to action after an opening weekend that saw Denny Hamlin win his second consecutive Daytona 500 and Ryan Newman had a terrifying accident that sent him to the hospital. Newman was discharged from Halifax Medical Center less than 48 hours after admission, but did not run this weekend. Chastain took over Newman's number 6 car and finished 27th after turning six laps to go, since the NASCAR Cup Series went to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400.

The race began with the Olympic hockey team "Miracle on Ice,quot; in the United States in 1980 that gave the command to start engines, a day after the 40th anniversary of taking home the gold medal.

Sporting News provided turn-by-turn updates and highlights of the Pennzoil 400. Follow below to get the full results of the NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

Live updates from NASCAR in Las Vegas, highlights of Pennzoil 400

6:50 p.m. ET – Joey Logano wins it! A crash in curve 1 brings out the yellow flag on the last lap. Logano wins the Pennzoil 400.

The top 10 unofficial: 1. Logano

2. DiBenedetto

3. Stenhouse Jr.

4. Austin Dillon

5. Johnson

6. Wallace

7. Keselowski

8. Harvick

9. Larson

10. Ty Dillon # Pennzoil400 – PRN (@PRNlive) February 23, 2020

6:45 p.m. ET – Restart the order with two laps to go: 1) Logano 2) Byron 3) DiBenedetto 4) Stenhouse 5) Reddick 6) A. Dillon 7) Keselowski 8) Wallace 9) Johnson 10) Truex

6:42 p.m. ET – Three laps to go. Seven pilots did not make boxes. Logano, Byron and DiBenedetto stay outside. Blaney, Keselowski and Bowman are among those who went to pit road.

6:40 p.m. ET – CAUTION: Ross Chastain goes around with six laps to go. Blaney at the head. 23 drivers on the leader's lap.

6:37 p.m. ET – Blaney at the head! 12 laps to go. Alex Bowman at No. 88 has shot up, coming and going with Logano for the second.

6:35 p.m. ET – Jimmie Johnson is sitting on the tenth. 15 laps to go. Logano about two tenths of a second ahead of Blaney. Jeff Gordon has just said in the broadcast that he thinks Blaney is the guy to beat right now.

6:28 p.m. ET – There are 30 laps left and Joey Logano is in the lead. Harvick is very close with Blaney, Stenhouse Jr. and Keselowski completing the first five.

6:22 p.m. ET – The reset looks like this: 1) Stenhouse 2) Nemechek 3) Blaney 4) Logano 5) Byron 6) Harvick 7) Truex 8) Keselowski 9) Johnson 10) DiBenedetto

6:18 p.m. ET – Before restart:

There are only 3 cars in the leader's lap: Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ryan Preece and John Hunter Nemechek. so let's get a lot of waves and restore order in a couple of minutes. – PRN (@PRNlive) February 23, 2020

6:14 p.m. ET – CAUTION: Chase Elliot gets into the wall. It seems that it was a puncture that made him turn against the wall. Hard rest for Elliot on a great day. Ricky Stenhouse is now the leader with 45 laps to go.

6:12 p.m. ET – 50 laps to go. As at the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2, Chase Elliot is in the lead. Ryan Blaney is a little over a second behind, followed by Logano, Byron, Keselowski and Johnson. A lot of activity is entering Pit Street.

6:06 p.m. ET – Annnnddddd is gone. Chase Elliot returns to the top.

6:04 p.m. ET – Ryan Blaney takes the lead.

5:54 p.m. ET – Kevin Harvick returns to the head.

5:53 p.m. ET – Restart the order with 87 laps to go: 1) Logano 2) Blaney 3) Harvick 4) Johnson 5) Bowman 6) Elliott 7) Larson 8) Reddick 9) Kurt Busch 10) Kyle Busch

5:47 p.m. ET – Caution is removed after Martin Truex Jr. rubs against the wall.

5:43 p.m. ET – Kevin Harvick is the leader.

5:40 p.m. ET – Just when you thought we would return to action?

John Hunter Nemechek: Hold my beer.

5:38 p.m. ET – Elite athletics of the Martin Truex Jr. pit team

5:35 p.m. ET – Restart the order with 100 laps: 1) Blaney 2) Elliott 3) Byron 4) Logano 5) Harvick 6) KyleBusch 7) Bowman 8) Johnson 9) Larson 10) Kurt Busch

5:27 p.m. ET – There is a warning on the last lap of Stage 2. Chase Elliot has swept the first two stages of the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. Christopher Bell got trapped inside before being turned into the wall. The precaution came out.

5:20 p.m. ET – Stenhouse makes a pit stop in the absence of 15 laps. His team said they had a strategy by staying out of the pit for so long, but they would not reveal what it is. A freshly made note in the broadcast that shows why it is so important to be ahead after Stage 2: Every driver who has led after Stage 2 in the last five races in Las Vegas? Everyone has won the race.

5:16 p.m. ET – There are 20 laps left in Stage 2 and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. continues to lead. It is the only one in the upper group that has not stopped in the pits. How long can you go?

5:08 p.m. ET – Lots of action on pit road. Ricky Stenhouse is now in the lead after many drivers made a pit stop. Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin almost collided when Johnson left and Hamlin entered.

5:00 pm. ET – 110 turns inside. 167 to go.

4:52 p.m. ET – A lot of action on the restart: Jimmie Johnson is struggling to break the top 5; Kyle Busch has moved from the end to 11; Chase Elliot returns to the head after a brief stop in second and third.

4:38 p.m. ET – Chase Elliot ends Stage 1 first.

4:34 p.m. ET – Ross Chastain has joined the top 10 while running at No. 6 of Ryan Newman.

4:31 p.m. ET – Chase Elliot keeps going. Now he is in the lead.

Elliott takes the lead of Harvick. Lap 67. Harvick said he is losing the front. nascar @NASCARONFOX – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 23, 2020

4:28 p.m. ET – Chase Elliot moves to second place 65 laps.

4:20 p.m. ET – Chase Elliot is in third place behind Truex Jr and Harvick (first) on lap 50.

4:04 p.m. ET – The second caution flag of the day is out. The caution of the competition comes after lap 25. Current positioning: 1. Harvick 2. Truex Jr. 3. Logano 4. Elliott 5. Blaney.

4:00 p.m. ET – Kevin Harvick barely ran into Joey Logano in front of the pack. Both stood firm. Harvick in the lead on lap 23 with Logano just behind.

3:54 p.m. ET – The precaution is off and we are on lap 9. Suarez is back two laps back.

3:49 p.m. ET – We are already under caution just a minute in the race. Daniel Suarez stagnated and went to the pit post. Your team will try to evaluate the problem.

3:48 p.m. ET – The green flag has been waved and we are on the way. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are starting first and fourth, respectively, but will fall back to start the race due to L1 violations.

Results of Pennzoil 400: winner 2020, order of arrival