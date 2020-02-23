NASCAR in Las Vegas live race updates, results, highlights of 2020 Pennzoil 400

NASCAR returns to action after an opening weekend that saw Denny Hamlin win his second consecutive Daytona 500 and Ryan Newman had a terrifying accident that sent him to the hospital. Newman was discharged from Halifax Medical Center less than 48 hours after admission, but will not run this weekend. Ross Chastain will run in Ford No. 6 this weekend while the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas for the Pennzoil 400.

%MINIFYHTML5c671c887420e38972d213cdd0a788fd11% %MINIFYHTML5c671c887420e38972d213cdd0a788fd12%

The qualifying session for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race was canceled on Saturday due to the rain, which means that the starting field has been established according to the order of the owner's endpoints of 2019. That will give Kyle Busch, the Las Vegas native, pole position, although he will not be there for a long time: Busch, Hamlin (starting in the fourth) and Christopher Bell (22) should fall into the back of the group after failing. pre-qualification inspection. The three drivers received L1 penalties for trying to manipulate the noses of the cars, which resulted in the loss of 10 owner and driver points each.

The race will begin with the Olympic hockey team "Miracle on Ice,quot; in the United States in 1980 that gave the order to start engines, one day after the 40th anniversary of taking home the gold medal. The green flag will wave at 3:46 p.m. ET. The race is 267 laps around a 1.5-mile track with Stage 1 ending after lap 80 and Stage 2 ending after lap 160.

MORE: No Darrell Waltrip, no problem? How Fox's two-man transmission cabin will work

The forecast requires sunshine, a maximum of 68 degrees and a 0 percent chance of rain: a welcome change of pace after the weather forced the qualification session to be canceled and the Daytona 500 delayed one day.

Sporting News is tracking live updates lap by lap and the highlights of the Pennzoil 400. Follow below to get the full results of the NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

Live updates from NASCAR in Las Vegas, highlights of Pennzoil 400

4:04 p.m. ET – The second caution flag of the day is out. The caution of the competition comes after lap 25. Current positioning: 1. Harvick 2. Truex Jr. 3. Logano 4. Elliott 5. Blaney.

4:00 p.m. ET – Kevin Harvick barely ran into Joey Logano in front of the pack. Both stood firm. Harvick in the lead on lap 23 with Logano just behind.

3:54 p.m. ET – The precaution is off and we are on lap 9. Suarez is back two laps back.

3:49 p.m. ET – We are already under caution just a minute in the race. Daniel Suarez stagnated and went to the pit post. Your team will try to evaluate the problem.

3:48 p.m. ET – The green flag has been waved and we are on the way. Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin are starting first and fourth, respectively, but will fall back to start the race due to L1 violations.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Sunday February 23

: Sunday February 23 Start time : 3:30 pm. ET

: 3:30 pm. ET Green Flag Time : 3:46 p.m. ET

: 3:46 p.m. ET television channel : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go

The Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 23, with a green flag set for 3:46 p.m. ET. It is the second race of the season shown on Fox, which will also be the television channel for the next four races on the NASCAR Cup calendar.

NASCAR in the Las Vegas lineup