NASA is desperately trying to dig back its mole on Mars – BGR

NASA's InSight mission to Mars has been successful on several fronts, but it cannot be denied that there has been a big disappointment: the mole. A burial instrument designed to hammer up to 16 feet on the surface of Mars has been repeatedly below this target. In fact, right now it's basically sitting on the surface.

The InSight team believes that the ground on the planet's surface is simply too dusty and loose for the instrument to gain traction and creep deeper. To solve this, the team used InSight's robotic arm to push against the edge of the hole, which gave the probe a better grip. This new technique seemed to work for a while, but it was not long before Mars re-chopped the probe. Journal.

Now, after much consideration and a lot of frustration, NASA's InSight team finally decided to remove all the stops. Instead of trying to make the mole dig by itself, the team now plans to order InSight to literally push the probe into its hole using its robotic arm. It is the most basic and direct "solution,quot; proposed so far, but NASA is beginning to run out of ideas.

According to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory:

The mission team plans to command the InSight robotic arm blade to press the "mole,quot;, the mini-pile driver designed to hammer up to 16 feet (5 meters) down. They hope that pushing down the top of the mole, also called the back cover, prevents it from backing out of its hole on Mars, as it did twice in recent months after almost burying.

But achieving this new trick is not just a matter of blocking the probe as hard as the robotic arm can push. The strap placed on top of the probe sends all the vital data to the InSight landing module, which then transmits that information to Earth and to the eager scientists. Damageing that belt would make the probe totally useless, so the operation must be delicate.

Scientists will work to make the mole work until early March, so we won't have to wait long before we know if the plan is working or not.

Image source: NASA / JPL