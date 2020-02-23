MSP airport officials offer travel advice for spring break – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Last year, a record number of passengers traveled through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for spring peak.
Airport authorities say they are preparing for even more travelers this year. They say the heaviest peaks will be on Fridays. And they have some advice.
%MINIFYHTMLf18360ce850755133034c12c9b770afe11%%MINIFYHTMLf18360ce850755133034c12c9b770afe12%
First, they say book your parking in advance.
Next, know which terminal your airline uses. Only five airlines, including Southwest and Sun Country, depart from Terminal 2. All other airlines use from Terminal 1.
And also, be sure to arrive at the airport at least two hours before national departures, three hours before international destinations.
Airport officials also shared the following suggestions:
- Consider all your security checkpoint options. In addition to the two largest control points in Terminal 1 in the ticket sales lobby, people with only handheld items can also use two others: Control Point 10 (which recently expanded to two security lanes) It is located between the Red and Blue parking ramps and opens Monday through Friday from 5:30 am at 1:15 p.m. and the checkpoint at the InterContinental Hotel MSP Airport is open to all travelers with only hand items, whether or not they are hotel guests, from 4:45 a.m. at 10 a.m. daily. During periods of increased demand in Terminal 2, the TSA sometimes opens Control Point 2 in addition to Control Point 1. The number of safety lanes at Control Point 2 doubles, four to two, before Busy March travel period.
- Leave or pick up a friend? Consider using the upper-level road east at Terminal 1, which is often less busy than the road directly in front of the terminal. Arrive driving down the ramp to the exit level of Terminal 1 and stay to the left. Travelers are only a short walk from the terminal entrance.
- Flying Delta? There are multiple places to register luggage. In addition to the location of the Ticket Lobby in Terminal 1, Delta offers Level T baggage check-in services (two levels below ticket issuance), as well as luggage check-in and traditional luggage services on the road from the upper level east. The traditional luggage counter on the east side of Delta is located inside gates six and seven, and its skycap service is near gate eight.