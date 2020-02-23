MSP airport officials offer travel advice for spring break – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Last year, a record number of passengers traveled through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for spring peak.

Airport authorities say they are preparing for even more travelers this year. They say the heaviest peaks will be on Fridays. And they have some advice.

First, they say book your parking in advance.

Next, know which terminal your airline uses. Only five airlines, including Southwest and Sun Country, depart from Terminal 2. All other airlines use from Terminal 1.

And also, be sure to arrive at the airport at least two hours before national departures, three hours before international destinations.

Airport officials also shared the following suggestions: