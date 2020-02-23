MPCA air monitoring at the Becker plant after the fire is extinguished – Up News Info

Authorities say a fire was extinguished earlier this week at a metal recycling factory in Becker.

A Becker police statement says private firefighters hired by the company put out the last fire on Saturday at Northern Metal Recycling facilities.

The fire that burned for days after being seen on Tuesday sent columns of smoke and led the state to close the company due to what officials called "imminent and substantial danger,quot; to the public.

The State Fire Chief's Office continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is also "monitoring ambient air for particles,quot; in four locations near the plant.

On Friday night, Governor Walz criticized Northern Metals for the impact the facility has had on the environment and said he "doesn't trust the company." Representative Ilhan Omar also said that the plant should be considered "criminally responsible."

