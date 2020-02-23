Monday meetings were dragged Race news





Plumpton Action

There will be no National Hunt races in Britain on Monday after scheduled meetings at Carlisle and Plumpton were abandoned.

Carlisle officials announced an inspection by 8 am on Sunday, but made an early decision to suspend the proceedings, with the water saturated track and without the possibility of sufficient improvement.

It was a similar situation in Plumpton, with the installation of Monday abandoned shortly after the scheduled inspection schedule for 8 am.

The Irish meeting on Monday at Fairyhouse had already been suspended on Saturday, so the remaining program includes a card for all stations in Southwell and a night meeting in Wolverhampton.

The Leicester team also made the early decision to cancel Tuesday's card due to waterlogging.