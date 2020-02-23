Monday meetings were dragged Race news

Last update: 02/23/20 11:21 am
There will be no National Hunt races in Britain on Monday after scheduled meetings at Carlisle and Plumpton were abandoned.
Carlisle officials announced an inspection by 8 am on Sunday, but made an early decision to suspend the proceedings, with the water saturated track and without the possibility of sufficient improvement.
It was a similar situation in Plumpton, with the installation of Monday abandoned shortly after the scheduled inspection schedule for 8 am.
The Irish meeting on Monday at Fairyhouse had already been suspended on Saturday, so the remaining program includes a card for all stations in Southwell and a night meeting in Wolverhampton.
The Leicester team also made the early decision to cancel Tuesday's card due to waterlogging.