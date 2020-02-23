Modern Family Cast & Crew officially concludes filming after 11 seasons

After 11 seasons and 250 episodes, the cast and crew of Modern Family They have officially finished filming. The last day of filming was Friday for the end of the series that will air in April.

According to the respective social media accounts of the cast of the set and co-creator of the series, Steve Levitan, it was an emotional day full of many photographs and sincere farewells.

“Today is our last day filming #modernfamily. These are just some of the wonderful people who have made the last 11 seasons possible. I love you all. 😢, ”Levitan wrote in the legend of a publication that featured a video of the entire cast and team that said goodbye to the studio.

Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado-Pritchett) posted a video of the cast gathered and singing tearful Green Day & # 39; s Good Riddance (Time of your life) After filming the last scene. In the clip, fans can see Vergara along with Sarah Hyland (Hayley Dunphy), Julie Bowen (Claire Dunphy) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Mitchell Pritchett).

Vergara's husband, Joe Manganiello, published a tribute to his wife and the rest of the family. Modern Family cast that presented a group selfie at Dunphy's house. In the caption, Manganiello wrote a congratulatory message for 11 years of "innovative television."

“There may never be another show with a career like this and such a talented cast. We will miss you, "wrote the Mike Magic star. "Don't worry, I'll take good care of Gloria …"

Jeremy Maguire (Joe Pritchett) published a series of behind-the-scenes photos showing his co-stars Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado) and Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy). In his legend, the 8-year-old boy wrote that he will be brave on the last day of filming and will smile even though his heart is crying.

Aubrey Anderson-Emmon (Lily Tucker-Pritchett) wrote in Maguire's post comments that "This is not the end. We can remain friends forever.

Both Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker) posted photos of their last moments in the Modern Family set. Ferguson's photo showed him sitting in an empty room in Mitch and Cam's house, and Stonestreet's photo showed the actor standing near the door of stage 5 where he had entered and left for 11 years.

Stonestreet said that everything has happened "in an instant,quot;, and that it was time to leave.

After the show's debut in 2009, Modern Family He won five Emmy Awards for outstanding comedy series. The show will end on April 8 when ABC broadcasts the end of the series.



