Model B. Smith lost the battle against Alzheimer's early onset at 70

A statement issued by her husband Dan Gasby details that the & # 39; B. The host of Smith With Style died peacefully on February 22 at her home in Long Island, New York.

Model, author and television personality. B. Smith He has lost his battle against Alzheimer's disease.

The 70-year-old woman, whose real name is Barbara Smith, died Saturday night (February 22) at her home in Long Island, New York, according to her husband Dan Gasby.

"It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the death of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith," he writes in a statement. "B. died peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of early-onset Alzheimer's disease at our home in Long Island, New York. He was 70 years old. Thanks to Dr. Sam Gandy, hospice from East End, and additional caregivers who helped us make B. feel comfortable in her last days. "

"Thank you to all the friends and admirers who supported B. and our family during their trip. Thank you all for respecting our privacy during this dying time. The sky shines even more now that it is adorned with the dazzling and dazzling attitude of B. unforgettable smile ".

B. Smith made a name for himself as a model in the 1970s and introduced "B. Smith With Style" in the early 2000s. He also wrote a series of home entertainment books and launched a line of accessories for the home.