Minnesota climate: gentle and sunny stretching, welcome by many – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Sunday was the perfect day to take a walk on the St. Croix River. A cloudy winter can make you feel a little desperate for the sun.

"The UV index was 1 today, so I expect a bit of tanning," said Anna-Marie Manning of Shoreview.

Across the city, on Buck Hill, in Burnsville, it was hot enough to find a skier in shorts.

"We had a great time today," said Blake Bailey, a snowboarder. "It's like the spring of February."

The slopes were full of people who enjoyed the snow and the sun.

"You can't beat a day like this in February in Minnesota," said Ann Marie Kline of Eagan.

But all that sun meant work for Brian Gunter. He spent the afternoon throwing snow from the roof of his garage.

"Because it is melting and accumulating in front of the garage door and I don't want it to freeze overnight," he said.

While it is not an easy job, it is easier to enjoy when temperatures above average are reached.

"Absolutely the warm weather and the sun make it great to be outside," Gunter said.

Monday's temperatures should still reach a slightly higher than average level, but then back to reality.