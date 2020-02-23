Mike Hughes, a "madman,quot; on flat land, dies on a rocket ride over the California desert – Up News Info San Francisco

BARSTOW (Up News Info / AP) – Daredevil "Mad,quot; Mike Hughes died when his homemade rocket crashed shortly after takeoff near Barstow, California.

Sources say the 64-year-old man was using the rocket to try to get as close as possible to space. His empty parachute was captured on video falling to the ground.

Hughes was ejected from the rocket and fell to death.

A video showed the launch of the rocket with what appears to be a parachute starting during launch. The steam-powered rocket rises upwards and then it takes about 10 seconds to fall directly to the ground. Squeals are heard when the rocket enters the desert.

Freelance journalist Justin Chapman, who was on the scene, said the rocket seemed to touch the launching device, which could have caused the accident with the parachute.

In March 2018, Hughes was propelled to about 1,875 feet in the air. He deployed a parachute and then a second, but still had a forced landing in the Mojave desert in California, and hurt his back.

"This thing wants to kill you in 10 different ways," Hughes said after that launch. "This thing will kill you in an instant."

He said in a video that his goal was to eventually fly to the edge of outer space to determine for himself if the world is round.

"I don't want to take anyone else's word," he said in the video, published on the BBC News website. "I don't know if the world is flat or round."

In another video, Hughes said he also wanted to "convince people that they can do extraordinary things with their lives."

Hughes was a limousine driver who held the Guinness World Record for "the longest limousine ramp jump,quot;, for jumping 103 feet in a Lincoln Town Car elastic limousine, on a race track in 2002.

