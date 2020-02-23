Meghan Trainor's father was hit by a car this weekend, a new report from E! News revealed. The store confirmed that Gary Trainor had to go to the hospital after the accident. His spokesman revealed on Saturday that he was "good,quot; and in a good mood.

TMZ claims that Trainor was crossing a busy street this Friday night in Los Angeles when a vehicle hit him. So far, no charges have been filed and the police are treating the collision as an accident.

Meghan went to her Instagram account on Sunday to thank her fans for supporting her, claiming she was "very scary,quot;, but that her father was the strongest man she knew.

Meghan's personal life has been in the media several times in the past year, even in 2019, when she revealed that Beyonce and Daryl Sabara were her sources of inspiration to gain self-confidence. In October 2019, Rachelle Lewis reported that the singer was "living her best life."

While Trainor, these days, is having the best time of his life, it was not always the case. The singer sat with Just The Sip for E! Recent news to discuss the challenges he faced as a rising star in the music industry. According to Trainor, the "All About That Bass,quot; video dressed her up, including a corset and a "Spanx on top."

The singer and songwriter admitted that she had never used a corset or so much makeup in her life before, to the point that she began to question her identity at the end.

Trainor added that the irony of the video was the fact that he used so much makeup and clothes to make it look good, that it was not the point of the song. In other words, she felt hypocritical about the music video but was too scared to say anything about it at that time.

The 25-year-old admitted that she felt her dreams were coming true, but on the other hand, she realized that her morals and principles were not being represented as she wanted. Finally, he decided not to complain because things were going very well for him at that time.



