Meghan Trainor's dad hospitalized after being hit by a car

TO UPDATE: Meghan trainor He rushed to be with his father Gray trainorNext to him he was hospitalized after being hit by a car just before the start of the weekend. He posted a photo of the two on his Instagram page on Sunday, a day after the accident was made public.

"I'm with my dad now," he wrote. "Thank you for all your sweet messages. He was very scary, but he is the strongest man I know (pink heart emoji) (prayer emoji)."

Meghan also posted in her Instagram story a picture of her holding her father's hand.

Meghan trainorThe father was suddenly in danger.

The famous father of the 26-year-old singer Gary Trainor, 71, was hit by a car and hospitalized, the representative of the star confirmed to E! News.

"It is well and in stable condition," said the representative.

Citing sources close to the family, TMZ, who broke the news, reported that Gary was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Friday. According to his report, the accident happened when he crossed the street on foot. According to the website, through police sources, the driver involved in the accident stayed and talked to the police and reportedly told authorities that his dark clothes made it difficult to see him.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner has not publicly commented on the accident that involved his beloved father.

Gary is no stranger to Meghan fans, as he has been a basic figure in his career, as he often accompanied his famous daughter on the red carpet and served as a guiding musical force.