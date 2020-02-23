Meghan Trainor grateful for the sweet messages while the father recovers from the car accident

%MINIFYHTMLef0c3ba167a8735ea659425154ddfc9911% %MINIFYHTMLef0c3ba167a8735ea659425154ddfc9912%

It has been confirmed that Gary Trainor is in stable condition after being hit by a car while crossing a busy street in the San Fernando Valley, California.

Meghan trainorDad is recovering after being hit by a car while crossing a busy street in the San Fernando Valley, California, on Friday, February 21 at night.

Gary, 71, was taken to a nearby emergency room and is now in a stable condition, we were told by the success creator "Dear future husband."

According to Entertainment Tonight, the incident happened at 8.15 p.m. local time, and the vehicle and the driver remained on the scene. Los Angeles Police Department officials have confirmed that it was not a blow and leak incident.

The star of "All About That Bass" is very close to her father, and he helped her write some songs on her 2011 album, "Only 17". She also accompanied her to several awards, including the 2016 Grammys, when she won the Best New Artist award.

In January, Gary made a surprise appearance on "The Voice UK", when his daughter, who is a coach in the program, invited him to take the stage to play" Shake, Rattle and Roll "on the keyboards, while his fellow judge Tom jones singing.

Meghan updated her fans on Instagram on Sunday, February 23, writing: "I am with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was very scary, but he is the strongest man I know."