Meghan Markle's friend denies having registered Sussex's global charity site

Meghan markle Y Prince HarryThe search for a new name for your brand continues.

As everyone now knows, Queen Elizabeth II He essentially vetoed the plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to name his new "charitable entity,quot; Sussex Royal. As a spokesman for Meghan and Harry said, "while the Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific rules of the UK government around the use of the word Royal, Therefore, it has been agreed that its nonprofit organization, when announced this spring, will not be called the Sussex Royal Foundation.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use & # 39; SussexRoyal & # 39; in any territory after spring 2020 ".

They then left their trademark application for Sussex Royal for possible use in a "wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns." They personally started this process in December.