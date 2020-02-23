Meghan Markle's friend denies having registered Sussex's global charity site

Meghan markle Y Prince HarryThe search for a new name for your brand continues.
As everyone now knows, Queen Elizabeth II He essentially vetoed the plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to name his new "charitable entity,quot; Sussex Royal. As a spokesman for Meghan and Harry said, "while the Duke and Duchess focus on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific rules of the UK government around the use of the word Royal, Therefore, it has been agreed that its nonprofit organization, when announced this spring, will not be called the Sussex Royal Foundation.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use & # 39; SussexRoyal & # 39; in any territory after spring 2020 ".
They then left their trademark application for Sussex Royal for possible use in a "wide range of goods and services, from books to clothing and educational and charitable campaigns." They personally started this process in December.
Then, on Sunday, February 23, it seemed they had found the right name for their new charity. Multiple media informed their close friend Jessica Mulroney He had registered the "Sussex Global Charities,quot; website under his charity The Shoebox Project Foundation.
However, in a statement shared on Twitter, the Canadian stylist revealed that she never acted on behalf of Meghan and Harry. "If certain investigative journalists did their job, they might see that the Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr. Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday." set.
Jeremy Selwyn / Evening Standard / PA Wire
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stated earlier, they will continue to use SussexRoyal.com as their official platform while working on expanding their brand, which they claim is not a base.
Instead of creating a base, "they intend to develop a new way of making changes and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations worldwide," as explained on their SussexRoyal website.
In addition to his good deeds, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are discovering their next steps as they begin a new chapter of their lives in North America. At the moment, the family of three is living in Victoria, Canada, but it is rumored that they will travel to southern California in the summer months. A source told E! News at the end of January Meghan and Harry already "started looking at houses,quot; in the Los Angeles area. According to multiple reports, the three could settle in a Malibu mansion that was previously owned by Brooke BurkeY David Charvet.
All in all, Meghan and Harry are really forging their own path, without the Royal Family at their side.
%MINIFYHTML8b68d6fa3e77f5c722766c8f8fb5e3cf17%