Meghan Markle reportedly told his friends that he wants to "protect,quot; the real title instead of making money with it.

Meghan Markle reportedly believes that she still has the right to use the title "royal," even after she and Prince Harry announced that they would leave the royal family.

Experts who spoke with The Daily Mail claimed that Meghan believes she is still entitled to use the title, even though the Queen allegedly forbade them to use it. Meghan allegedly told some of her friends that she wanted to protect the "real,quot; title, instead of benefiting from it.

While Meghan is upset about the problem, she thinks they will be fine without it. The source says that Meghan and Harry's projects speak enough for themselves. The source states that Meghan believes that her success will come in any way, with or without her attachment to the royal family.

According to the source, Harry and Archie still have the royal blood, and it is not possible to simply take it away. On some level, they will always be real. As the couple's fans know, they have been heavily criticized in recent months after moving to Canada.

However, they have chosen to focus on raising their children together, rather than worrying about public criticism. The same source who spoke with The Daily Mail claimed that his number one priority was to raise Archie in a better world.

As reported earlier on Wednesday, the Queen banned Markle, Harry and Archie from using the royal title, and they accepted their terms. In a statement released Friday, Meghan and Harry revealed that they had no intention of continuing to use the title, although there was no legal basis for the Queen to forbid them to use it anyway.

Apparently, Meghan and Harry intended to use their brand in marketing and the brand of cheap products. They intended to use the name of a charity. Markle's friend said it was not his intention to get into the business of selling "T-shirts and pencils."

In other words, Meghan and Harry planned to use the title as a way to market charities and other benevolent efforts, instead of selling trivialities.



