Maximum faith in Triumph Obstacle hope Allmankind | Racing news

Allmankind and Harry Skelton win the final obstacle

Dan Skelton believes that Allmankind needs to find only a small amount of improvement in order to have a great opportunity to keep his unbeaten jump record at the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

After making his first start in Grade One, a winner at Chepstow during Christmas, the four-year-old boy owned by Bill and Tim Gredley will strive to follow up by achieving four wins from so many starts in the two-mile youth next month. championship.

With Skelton reporting that Allmankind is in good condition for its toughest test to date, he feels that further progress of his success at Chepstow would see him near victory.

He said: "I am delighted with Allmankind's appearance, and I am glad I did not lead him at the trial meeting in Cheltenham, because I think that could have mitigated that last two percent of freshness and aggression in him.

"He loves to run hard, and he's going to run hard, so you need your best to be able to do it."

"I think his Chepstow career, fit at that point in the season, would be good enough to be in all three at least, so if he found a little more, perfect."

In assessing the possible opposition, Skelton hopes that the Goshen trained by Gary Moore and the impressive winner of Adonis Solo, trained by his former boss Paul Nicholls, will be the main dangers of Allmankind.

He said: "It's something different when we go to Triumph, because we're going to take horses that we haven't seen before."

"I think Goshen is a great danger, and he could only be a potential superstar, so we have great respect for him. It seems that the three English horses are the best in the race, because the Irish have been hitting each other." .

"As worried as I am with some of them, they would say the same about us."

Although Skelton is excited about Allmankind's prospects, which is the third overall 4-1 favorite for the Triumph, he doesn't take anything for granted.

He said: "All humanity could go out and be 10 pounds better than it was in December, or it could be just a pound better, but you don't know it with those juveniles, because they are improving all the time."

"I certainly will not go there thinking that you can mark his name as a winner, because it will be difficult."

Skelton expects the ground to dry sufficiently to allow Maire Banrigh to extend his undefeated record over fences to five at his first start in Grade One when he returns two miles in the Novice Hunting Post Racing Arkle.

He said: "Although she has an entry in Marsh, the plan is to go to the Arkle, although I wouldn't mind if it dries a little.

"Although I think she is a two-and-a-half-year-old person on decent ground, we got his way on the ground (soft) in Huntingdon, and it was a great day for her."

Skelton is confident that Protektorat can make his presence felt with a 144 mark in his debut at the Coral Cup.

He said: "Protektorat is clearly the favorite of most firms for the Coral Cup, and I think he has a great opportunity. I am very happy with him."

"I ran it on test day to see if I had improved 10 pounds to be a Ballymore horse, but it's 144, which is a Coral Cup horse, and you'll get a good weight."

"This was not the original plan. But after he regained the race (after an appeal) on New Year's Day, this is where we thought we would go."