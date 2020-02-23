Matt Barnes describes the relationship with Baby Mama as & # 39; Playing House & # 39; in the middle of a fight for his son

%MINIFYHTML9bd1acdf2518f377d38d05aa6788a5eb11% %MINIFYHTML9bd1acdf2518f377d38d05aa6788a5eb12%

Instagram

The former Golden State Warriors star defends her separation from Anansa Sims, as they are discussing her one-year-old son Ashton, shortly after their separation came to light.

Up News Info –

Matt Barnes he compared his relationship with the baby mom Anansa Sims to "play house" after leaving for more than a year. The retired basketball player wrote a long message in the middle of a dispute regarding his one-year-old son Ashton.

"Sometimes shit doesn't work," he defended his separation. "I was romantically involved with an Anansa for a short time before getting pregnant. I take full responsibility for my decisions, which led to a child entering the world."

%MINIFYHTML9bd1acdf2518f377d38d05aa6788a5eb13% %MINIFYHTML9bd1acdf2518f377d38d05aa6788a5eb14%

"For the love I have for my twins," he said, referring to his children from a previous marriage. "I knew the pain of being separated from a child and I wanted Ashton as close as possible to me. In an attempt to do the right thing, I tried to play house. Again, I take full responsibility for that choice."

%MINIFYHTML9bd1acdf2518f377d38d05aa6788a5eb15% %MINIFYHTML9bd1acdf2518f377d38d05aa6788a5eb16%

The public dispute began when the former NBA player said on Instagram that Anansa banned him from seeing his son. She responded by denying the accusations and suggesting that she did not feel safe with him, so she requested a restraining order against him.

It is rumored that Matt stalked and threatened Anansa as he supposedly did with his ex-wife. Gloria Govan when they separated years ago. He also allegedly involved his sister to harass Anansa.

He applauded, insinuating that while he is working hard to support his children, his lie on social networks called him bad. "Anansa has every right to seek attention in any way she chooses. Whether it's fake trips to Chicago or publications or videos to create her own narrative," he said.

"Although I tried to handle this privately as adults without outside contributions, I have no choice but to allow the courts to intervene. I will follow the rules and give everything to make sure my son is not used as a pawn," the father of four continued .

He also addressed the restraining order, claiming he is blind. "This comes out of nowhere after having been out of town working to support my children." He added: "It is perfectly programmed to line up with our next court date."

He also briefly mentioned his battle for custody with his ex-wife Gloria. "After six years, I am finally at peace with the mother of the twins and we are raising the best we can. I want that peace to continue in every part of my life," he said.

<br />

Matt initially received exclusive custody of the boys after his separation in 2014, but Gloria fought him in court. Finally, a judge granted him joint custody in 2019.