Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims split up – Matt says they are keeping him away from the baby while Anansa files a restraining order

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims have been dating since 2017. The couple welcomed a baby in 2018, but unfortunately they separated.

Like his break with Gloria Govan, this seems to be a messy situation. Barnes turned to social media to say he hopes to see the child they share soon, implying that he will be kept away.

Anansa then headed to her Instagram page with a disturbing message that talks about controlling partners regarding her previous relationship with the baseball player.

He also revealed that his children see their parents and that he prays that the restraining order he has will keep him safe.

Barnes then returned to Instagram with his own long statement.

‘I was romantically involved with an Anansa for a short time before becoming pregnant. I take full responsibility for my decisions, which led a child to enter the world. Because of the love I feel for my twins, I knew the pain of being separated from a child and wanted Ashton as close as possible to me. In an attempt to do the right thing, I tried to play house. Again, I take full responsibility for that election, "he began.

Matt added: ‘For more than a year, I tried to make the arrangement work. Unfortunately, it was not so. As a retired professional basketball player, sports commentator and presenter, I fully recognize that my private life will often be extended to the public. Anansa has every right to seek attention in any way she chooses, whether it be fake trips to Chicago or publications or videos to create her own narrative. In the end, I hope we can be parents and do our best for Ash. "

He went on to say that he will have to let the courts intervene and said the restraining order "comes out of nowhere."



