Matt Barnes accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend Anansa Sims who imposed a restraining order

Although the two seemed to be a happy couple, Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes have resigned. The model has made it clear that she fears for her life, but new details are coming to light about the breakup.

Matt turned to Instagram to say he hopes to see the son they share soon, hinting that they will keep him away.

Anansa responded by sharing a photo message that talked about the controlling partners and said that her son's father can see his baby whenever he wants, but he is praying that the restraining order he has will keep him safe.

It gets worse.

A source close to Sims told Shade Room that Barnes is harassing her close friend.

See this post on Instagram The publications of #TSRRoommateTalk are 100% sent by users, and we cannot confirm with 100% certainty the validity of these claims or allegations. Drink roommates wisely! A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in February 22, 2020 at 3:56 p.m. PST

The social media blog published insider information that said: ‘Matt has been threatening, harassing, harassing and harassing my girl because he won't accept that I'm done with him, and not vice versa. Bruh said he will even lay hands on any man he messes with, just as he did with Derek Fisher throughout the drama with Gloria (supposedly). She also brought her sister to support her and she has also been threatening Anansa (supposedly). As for her baby, Ashton doesn't stay away from Matt at all, let's go now … don't believe the hype. He can see his baby, he is also in the restraining order! She is not taking him away from her son. "

The message went on to say that Matt is doing the same thing he did to his former Gloria Govan and explained why Anansa left him.

‘The same thing he is doing to Anansa is what he did to Gloria when they were together … when he can't handle the end of a relationship, it fades (supposedly). My sister is trying to have a healthy foster relationship shared with him as she has done with her ex! Who is the father of his other three children? The real tea, although Shaderoom is Matt, could not help fooling her. When my sister had enough and realized her worth, she finished it forever! "

Hopefully, the two can find a healthy way to be shared parents.



