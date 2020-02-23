Match report – Wigan 26-12 Helmet

















Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC

Bevan French and Jackson Hastings were the ones who made the difference, as Wigan recorded his third win of the Betfred Super League season with a hard 26-12 success at home against Hull.

The two Australian players were in a sensational way as they both crossed by attempts and also claimed assists when blacks and whites fell in consecutive losses.

Wigan defended from 8-0 downwards to lead 10-8 in the break after an entertaining half who saw both teams have sinless players.

And the Warriors ran three more attempts in the second half through Dom Manfredi, Hastings and Willie Isa, while Josh Griffin claimed comfort from Hull.

The Warriors opened the scoring after three minutes when Hastings and Liam Farrell combined to send French under the poles for their fourth attempt of the season.

Manfredi, who was returning from a serious knee injury, almost scored with his first touch after a great French job, but was included in the touch a few inches from the line.

French was causing trouble to Hull and made a break on the right before sending an infield for Zak Hardaker to chase him, but the center could not win the race for the ball.

Jackson Hastings (left) leads the celebrations after scoring Wigan's third attempt

Hardaker extended Wigan's lead to eight points with a penalty after 14 minutes.

Hull finally found his feet, but Mahe Fonua couldn't score thanks to an excellent three-man tackle that involved French, Liam Marshall and Jake Bibby.

But they found a way when Griffin intercepted a French ball near his own line and finally sent Adam Swift to run to score.

Farrell was penalized for interfering with the ball game and Marc Sneyd matched the penalty.

Griffin and Farrell were shown yellow cards after a close combat to leave each team temporarily with 12 men before Hardaker kept the resulting penalty.

Adam Swift scores the first attempt of Hull FC

The first attempt of the second half would be crucial and fell into the hands of Manfredi de Wigan after 45 minutes. The impressive Frenchman sent a ball in a loop for the end to pick up and land in the corner, but Hardaker could not convert.

Wigan threw everything into Hull's line and they got their reward when Hastings stretched closely to score. Hardaker was converted to open a 12-point lead.

The Warriors put the game in bed with 13 minutes remaining when substitute Harry Smith's first participation saw him chase his own kick and pressured Swift enough to see that he failed to hit the ball and allow Isa the simple task of landing . Hardaker was converted and the Warriors were out of sight at 26-8.

Hull had the last word when Griffin broke a bad attempt at Hardaker's tackle to run 40 meters to score in the corner, but it was too little, too late.