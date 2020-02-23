Match report – England 27 – 0 Ireland Women

Last update: 02/23/20 2:43 pm
Attempts by Sarah Hunter, Abby Dow, Jess Breach, Vicky Fleetwood and Sarah McKenna saw the Red Roses a 27-0 dominant victory over Ireland at Doncaster Castle Park.
The victory keeps Simon Middleton in progress for a second successive Grand Slam campaign.
The Red Roses will host Wales Women at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday, March 7, before traveling to Italy to play a week later at Stadio Plebiscito on March 15.
More to follow …