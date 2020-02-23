Match report – England 24 – 12 Ireland

%MINIFYHTMLd4f039cab043d8cb4612b5644ad5236811% %MINIFYHTMLd4f039cab043d8cb4612b5644ad5236812%





George Ford scored one attempt and created another, while England crossed an Ireland full of errors

George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie scored attempts while England made its way back to the race for the 2020 Six Nations title with a resounding 24-12 victory over Ireland, plagued with errors on Sunday.

Monumental individual errors of the Irish pair Johnny Sexton and Jacob Stockdale saw England run with a 17-0 lead at Twickenham, while a general malaise of Andy Farrell's men in green never made a comeback possible.

England captain Owen Farrell was also 100 percent off the field when he added a penalty and three conversions in the victory that raised morale.

Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter scored Ireland's attempts, the latter in the final play, while Sexton missed both of his goal kicks in a display full of errors that ended Grand Slam's hopes for the visitors.

England will receive Wales in Twickenham in two weeks on Saturday, March 7, before traveling to face Italy in Rome on the last day of the Championship. Ireland receives the Azzurri in a fortnight, before concluding its campaign in the undefeated France.

