Mark Cuban criticizes NBA officials after a strange call in the Mavericks game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Mark Cuban criticizes NBA officials after a strange call in the Mavericks game

Mark Cuban has been a tough critic of the NBA arbitration charges for a long time. He took that criticism to another level on Saturday night by calling the men who have been in charge of officiating in recent years.

%MINIFYHTMLe56e7135010698bb2591c65e8552334611%%MINIFYHTMLe56e7135010698bb2591c65e8552334612%

The Mavericks team owner was angry at a decision that went against his team in his four-point loss to the Hawks. While tweeting through anger, he referred to what he considers the biggest problem with arbitration: bad supervisors.

McCutchen has been vice president of the league, head of development and training of referees since December 2017.

The team of Mavs-Hawks officers on Saturday was Rodney Mott, Derrick Collins and Matt Myers. They called 22 fouls to the Mavs and 21 to the Hawks. The free throws were 26-19 in favor of host Atlanta. However, those are not the facts that Cuban complains about.

MORE: George de Clippers fined for comments of & # 39; home cooking & # 39;

His main complaint was about how the crew handled a late goal call that turned into a basket after a whistle.

That is why he began his thread with this save:

Cuban will not get any satisfaction from the NBA for that sequence; instead you will receive a heavy fine for it. Cuban, of course, is willing and able to pay for the privilege of becoming nuclear after feeling hurt, and of making a broader point about improving the referee's development.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here