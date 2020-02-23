Mark Cuban criticizes NBA officials after a strange call in the Mavericks game

Mark Cuban has been a tough critic of the NBA arbitration charges for a long time. He took that criticism to another level on Saturday night by calling the men who have been in charge of officiating in recent years.

The Mavericks team owner was angry at a decision that went against his team in his four-point loss to the Hawks. While tweeting through anger, he referred to what he considers the biggest problem with arbitration: bad supervisors.

The referees have bad games. Crews have bad games. But this is not a single game problem. This is the same shit that has been going on for 20 years. Hire former referees who think they know how to hire, train and manage. Realize that 2 years later they can't. Repeat https://t.co/GPqvvWSpuT – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

In the last 12 years they have been Ronnie Nunn, Don Vaden, Bob Delaney and now Monty Mccutcheon. What do they all have in common ? Do you know the definition of madness? https://t.co/GPqvvWSpuT – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

McCutchen has been vice president of the league, head of development and training of referees since December 2017.

The team of Mavs-Hawks officers on Saturday was Rodney Mott, Derrick Collins and Matt Myers. They called 22 fouls to the Mavs and 21 to the Hawks. The free throws were 26-19 in favor of host Atlanta. However, those are not the facts that Cuban complains about.

His main complaint was about how the crew handled a late goal call that turned into a basket after a whistle.

That is why he began his thread with this save:

Just when you think the NBA arbitration cannot get worse, guess again. This is absurd – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

Then they call goal. They literally blew the whistle that it was a goal. There was a setback after the whistle. After the review, they said there was no goal, but counting the basket? What the hell is that ? That is NBA arbitration. – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

But wait, there's more. 1 of the referees told us that it was an involuntary whistle, so it was not a goal. It doesn't matter that people stopped. They thought the whistle came after the recoil. Then the basket counted. So what are they checking if it wasn't a goal? https://t.co/FPnNy1mRKe – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

Cuban will not get any satisfaction from the NBA for that sequence; instead you will receive a heavy fine for it. Cuban, of course, is willing and able to pay for the privilege of becoming nuclear after feeling hurt, and of making a broader point about improving the referee's development.