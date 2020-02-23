Man Utd 3-0 Watford

Bruno Fernandes scored one and participated in the other two goals while Manchester United continued its recent ascent with a 3-0 victory in the Premier League over Watford in Old Trafford on Sunday.

The January signing of Fernandes culminated a performance of the man of the match in style with his first goal for the club, casually turning a penalty he had won after receiving a foul from Ben Foster shortly before the break.

Troy Deeney had a tie discarded by VAR after a handball by Craig Dawson, and Anthony Martial aggravated the misery of the Hornets moments later with an exquisite final over Foster, his third goal in three games.

Fernandes then set up Mason Greenwood for the third of United, the teen's explosive final at the bottom of the bar confirming an impressive victory that moves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to fifth place, three points from the fourth, and leaves Watford to a security point in 19.

Player Ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Lindelof (7), Maguire (7), Shaw (7), Fred (7), Matic (7), Fernandes (9), James (7), Martial ( 8), Greenwood (7). Subs: Ighalo (n / a), McTominay (n / a), Chong (n / a). Watford Foster (5), Kabasele (5), Dawson (5), Cathcart (5), Masina (5), Hughes (6), Doucoure (6), Capoue (5), Deulofeu (5), Pereyra (5), Deeney (6). Subs: Sarr (5), Cleverley (n / a), Welbeck (n / a). Party man: Bruno Fernandes

How Fernandes got Man Utd to shoot

Old Trafford paid tribute to an emotional tribute before the release of the late Harry Gregg, hero of the Munich air disaster, who died at 87 last week.

The first half would follow a frustrating script for United, whose attempts to avoid the Watford press resulted in them relinquishing possession in dangerous positions over and over again.

Team news Victor Lindelof and Mason Greenwood returned when Man Utd made two changes after the Premier League victory in Chelsea.

Craig Dawson replaced Adrian Mariappa in Watford's only change of 1-1 draw with Brighton.

A desperate blockade of Luke Shaw and the side nets were all that stood between Deeney and Abdoulaye Doucoure shooting Watford in front before United could muster a remarkable attempt on his own.

Image:

Bruno Fernandes has scored each of the last 13 penalties he has received in first category football (12/12 with Sporting CP and 1/1 with Man Utd) since he disappeared for Udinese in April 2016



When he arrived, he fell in love with the wrong player, with the full back Aaron Wan-Bissaka attacking widely with the goal at his mercy after Foster had put a cross in his path.

However, the openings continued to fall in love with Watford, with Doucoure taking a good save from David de Gea with a throbbing drive almost in half an hour. When another arrived on United's path, they couldn't reach the goal, with Fred snuggling his best chance from 18 yards.

But the game was in favor of the hosts four minutes before the interval. Fernandes was dragged to the ground by the fast Foster, leaving referee Martin Atkinson with no choice but to get to the point, and the Portuguese jumped forward before hitting his first goal for the club in the lower corner.

Watford swallowed a bitter pill after an impressive performance in the first half, but things got worse for the Hornets in 52 minutes, when Deeney's equalizing goal was discarded for handball after a VAR review.

Image:

Anthony Martial has scored in three successive appearances in all competitions for the first time since September 2017



And United rubbed salt on Watford's wounds six minutes later. Fernandes released Martial behind Watford's defense and, after seeing his initial effort saved by Foster, the French regained possession and launched a bold effort on the Hornets' exposed plug.

Greenwood pulled Foster off with his feet and Harry Maguire wasted a glorious lead opportunity from a perfect Fernandes crossing while United pushed for more goals, and the pressure manifested for the third time with 15 minutes remaining.

Image:

Mason Greenwood has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, the most of any Premier League teen



Greenwood and Fernandes separated at the counter and exchanged passes before the promising young man shot an emphatic third on the crossbar to wrap up the victory, while Watford received more damage when former striker Odion Ighalo hit the late post.

What the managers said …

















2:55



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team looked fit and strong during their 3-0 victory over Watford, and highlighted the new singer Bruno Fernandes for special praise.



Man Utd Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "Very important (to obtain consecutive victories). We have given ourselves a mountain to climb sometimes, winning games and then losing and not being consistent. So to get six points, two clean sheets in six days in great.

"(Bruno Fernandes) has made it fantastic. He has come in and has given everyone a boost. He's showing his personality, he's a Manchester United character who wants to go out in Old Trafford, he wants the ball all the time, he wants to control the pace, help his teammates and carry out the play. The way he received the penalty was fantastic. "

Watford boss Nigel Pearson: "It was a difficult day for us. We like to press from the front and our best opportunities arose from those situations. They opened us in the second half, they were clinical with their completion. These are difficult places to find and took full advantage of the situations." .

Statistics: Fernandes leaves the brand

Bruno Fernandes is the first Manchester United player whose first Premier League goal for the club was a penalty.

Watford has never won a league game against Man Utd in 13 attempts (D2 L11), losing each of the last nine in a row since avoiding defeat in November 1985 in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United is only the second Premier League team that receives more than 10 penalties in consecutive seasons, after Crystal Palace (2017/18 and 2018/19).

Man of the match – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United was far from being the best against Watford, threatened by the decline, but in the center of the sparkles of brilliance we saw in Old Trafford was a man: Bruno Fernandes. United has been crying out for someone who enjoys that creative role in the midfield, and Fernandes seems to fit perfectly with every passing game. A goal, an assist and a hand in the other goal of United, Fernandes put his stamp on this game. If United wants to ensure a result in the top four, the Portuguese will be as crucial as anyone.

Whats Next?

