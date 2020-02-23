Man pulls Jeep from the 6-story roof of the parking lot

%MINIFYHTML16950e20531bd6b3072fe8c460709f5411% %MINIFYHTML16950e20531bd6b3072fe8c460709f5412%

SANTA MONICA, California (AP) – A man drove his Jeep out of the sixth floor of a parking lot in the Los Angeles area early Sunday and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

When agents arrived shortly after midnight, they found the destroyed vehicle against a McDonald's restaurant across the street from the garage in Santa Monica, police said.

They said the 20-year-old driver, who was not immediately identified, was aware and spoke with the officers when they arrived.

Firefighters took him out of the wreckage and took him to a local trauma center, where he was in critical condition, said the Santa Monica Fire Department.

Two passengers inside the Jeep were able to jump before it fell off the roof, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The coastal city police investigated the cause. Because the man was receiving medical treatment, researchers still could not determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor, the newspaper said.