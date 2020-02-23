Man in critical condition after shooting at the Euless apartment complex, suspect in general – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the face in an apartment complex in Euless early Sunday.

At 12:37 a.m. On February 23, police responded to a shooting call at Woodhollow Apartments on West Rim Drive.

When the officers arrived, they received a call from a hospital in the area that a man had arrived in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face and claimed to have been shot at the same place the officers were called.

Witnesses informed officers that the victim and at least one or two men had been in the apartment when they were shot from the backyard door.

The victim, who has not been identified, has been transferred to a hospital in Dallas, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the suspect is still pending.