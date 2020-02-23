Madison Bumgarner secretly competes in rodeo events under an alias, because, of course, she does

%MINIFYHTML07322e503596e8f4abdd1b0a7ee7fcce11% %MINIFYHTML07322e503596e8f4abdd1b0a7ee7fcce12%

Well, apparently Madison Bumgarner is in Some antics.

According to a well-researched story of The Athletic, the big lefty has been competing in rodeo events for quite some time under the alias "Mason Saunders,quot;.

In the interview, Bumgarner admitted having participated in team ropes events throughout his career, earning up to $ 26,560 in a recent event in Arizona.

Bumgarner, a well-known and avid nature lover, says he has been "tying,quot; since he was 15 or 16 years old. There are some details about the left-handed rodeo lover who remain murky, as if his recently signed five-year, $ 85 million contract has specific clauses that allow his rodeo habits.

The kick: Bumgarner says it was an open secret that was recognized at the events; after all, he's a pretty notable guy with his 6-4 frame, and that the media were the last to know the secret; MLB players and the headquarters apparently knew about their hobby, even though they competed under "Mason Saunders,quot; to try to keep the attention out of their real name.

And just like that, the crazy low season continues.