Home Sports Madison Bumgarner secretly competes in rodeo events under an alias, because, of...

Madison Bumgarner secretly competes in rodeo events under an alias, because, of course, she does

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Madison Bumgarner signs with Diamondbacks, reportedly
%MINIFYHTML07322e503596e8f4abdd1b0a7ee7fcce11% %MINIFYHTML07322e503596e8f4abdd1b0a7ee7fcce12%

Well, apparently Madison Bumgarner is in Some antics.

%MINIFYHTML07322e503596e8f4abdd1b0a7ee7fcce13%%MINIFYHTML07322e503596e8f4abdd1b0a7ee7fcce14%

According to a well-researched story of The Athletic, the big lefty has been competing in rodeo events for quite some time under the alias "Mason Saunders,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML07322e503596e8f4abdd1b0a7ee7fcce15% %MINIFYHTML07322e503596e8f4abdd1b0a7ee7fcce16%

In the interview, Bumgarner admitted having participated in team ropes events throughout his career, earning up to $ 26,560 in a recent event in Arizona.

MORE: Spring Training Stories to Watch

Bumgarner, a well-known and avid nature lover, says he has been "tying,quot; since he was 15 or 16 years old. There are some details about the left-handed rodeo lover who remain murky, as if his recently signed five-year, $ 85 million contract has specific clauses that allow his rodeo habits.

The kick: Bumgarner says it was an open secret that was recognized at the events; after all, he's a pretty notable guy with his 6-4 frame, and that the media were the last to know the secret; MLB players and the headquarters apparently knew about their hobby, even though they competed under "Mason Saunders,quot; to try to keep the attention out of their real name.

And just like that, the crazy low season continues.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©