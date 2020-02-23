Luke Bryan hints at the upcoming collaboration with Bestie Blake Shelton

Country music superstar Luke Bryan has nothing but good things to say about his good friend, Blake Shelton. And the Knockin & # 39; Boots The singer recently hinted in an interview that he and Shelton could have a collaboration in their future.

Bryan sat with OK! Magazine, and was surprised at how hard Shelton is always working. He is also amazed at Shelton's relationship with Gwen Stefani. Bryan says he is "very happy,quot; Shelton and Stefani met, and he and The voice The coach has respected each other during their careers.

“I spent time with him on his farm last May. I had to hang out with him for two days on his farm seeing him in his element away from Hollywood, "Bryan said." We have many hobbies, similarities, same interests … All he always wanted to be was a country music singer and That is all I always wanted to be. We enjoy it for all the fun reasons. "

Bryan says that he and Shelton don't call each other every day and talk regularly, but when he is in Los Angeles they make an effort to meet and go out to dinner. However, the reality of the paparazzi obsession with Shelton and Stefani's relationship can be overwhelming.

The 43-year-old says he forgets how much everyone wants to know what they are doing.

Bryan also revealed that Shelton told him a few years ago that he would have great television opportunities, and when he does, he should take advantage of them because Bryan would be good at it. I had this in mind when American idol He came to call, and Bryan says he enjoys it and it's fun to compete with the Shelton competition series, The voice.

Bryan says it's humble to be a representative of country music, and Shelton has done an amazing job at The voice. As you move into the future with American idolBryan says he wants to be a great representative of country music and keep things classy.

The singer also revealed that at some point, he and Shelton will have to make a collaboration. Bryan explained that he and Shelton's names are very associated, and that they are "so good at choosing each other,quot; and people want to see more of that.

Luke Bryan says he would love to collaborate with Blake Shelton in the near future, but even if Shelton were interested, he wouldn't admit it. Instead, he is sure Shelton would say, "Hell no."

New episodes of American idol On Sunday nights on ABC.



