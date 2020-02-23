London Pulse impresses at Vitality Netball Superleague Season Opener in Birmingham | Netball news

The team will now face Surrey Storm in the second round on March 2 at Surrey Sports Park, live at Sky Sports





London Pulse set its tone for the season in Birmingham

Dan Ryan was impressed by London Pulse's first outing of the new season of Vitality Netball Superleague and the management of head coach Samantha Bird of his young team.

The franchise, which ended at the bottom of the table last season, began its new campaign with a 53-51 victory over the Strathclyde sirens at Birmingham Arena on Saturday.

Before the first Center Pass, Ryan highlighted the potential of the highly changed franchise due to his recruitment of Bird and the types of players she has sought.

"What they have done with the recruitment of Sam Bird, who I think fits very well, is to be able to attract some really good local talents who are the next generation of English netball," said Northern Ireland and Leeds Rhinos Netball. The coach said.

"There is a very good identity about London Pulse now, but also a very diverse, eclectic and international flavor.

"I think they could be one of the engines of the competition. As the season progresses, they will continually improve thanks to the young people on their side and also have a good experience there."

If Pulse uses his first round performance as his base level and is based on it, then Ryan's predictions may be correct. From start to finish, a new lineup managed to play in front of a crowd of 8,374 fans with ease.

Throughout the game, Bird's tactical changes paid dividends.

She introduced 19-year-old Kira Rothwell to change the image at her shooting end before the interval and then added 17-year-old defender Funmi Fadoju in the third quarter.

The two England U21 athletes climbed into the season opening stage as veterans and introduced themselves to the rest of the league with considerable style.

Rothwell's speed in Pulse's third attack raised questions for sirens and his feeding on Sigi Burger landed easily.

On the other end, Fadoju was strongly united with the athlete Halimat Adio of England Futures. As a duo, they disturbed a siren shooting association that was having a difficult day and continually interrupted their shots.

With London Pulse it was great to see so many young people out there. I thought Funmi Fadoju was excellent when he arrived on the court, she made a big difference for them and for Kira Rothwell (it was also excellent).

The average age of the Pulse play team is 22 years and coach Bird was impressed by the way they handled the occasion and the game.

"It was a very, very exciting game. The girls were obviously very nervous and very excited and, as everyone knows, we are a whole new group," said the head coach.

"Part of the structure was there and part went completely out of the window, but I was very happy that when we made changes the players responded very well."

"The changes were based on performance and reading that during the game, I think that the fact that we can make those changes so early in the season (and that they are so effective) means that we have done something well in the preseason."

We talked about having that belief, wanting to win more, go out and win it and be proud to play for Pulse. I was delighted by them. Samantha Bird – head coach of London Pulse

The elephant in the London Pulse room is the fact that last season they also won their first game and then did not prove victory until April.

However, the fact that they are a very changed side, and the way they were able to defend themselves against the sirens in the last quarter, will increase their belief that history will not be repeated this time.

The creation of the next generation of athletes is an integral part of the vision in Pulse and, although this was only a performance, the signs point in the right direction to achieve their goal.

Vitality Superleague season coverage continues on March 2 when Surrey Storm entertains London Pulse, join us at Sky Sports Arena, Mixture and YouTube starting at 7 p.m.