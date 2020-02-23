Lizzo makes fun of Thong Line's collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The success creator of & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; confirms that the famous fashion designer approached her after he expressed his desire to work with the rapper for a new potential line.

After making a name in the music industry, Lizzo It is likely to spread its wings to the fashion business. The triple winner of this year's Grammy Awards has caused a possible collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

Known outside the Sweet Chick waffle house in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 23, TMZ asked Lizzo to hangover what was next for her after her great year in 2019. She refused to answer the question directly and let the Journalist will guess.

When the journalist mentioned Tommy, who once mentioned raptor "Juice" as his dream collaborator, the 31-year-old star confirmed that the famous fashion designer contacted her. About the project she would like to develop with the founder of Tommy Hilfiger Corporation if they really worked together, she simply said "thongs."

However, Lizzo did not say when fans can wait for his line of thongs, as he insisted he has too much hangover to answer "so many questions." The Detroit-born woman, however, quickly rejected the idea of ​​a possible political effort while laughing when the journalist asked him if he would launch into politics in the near future.

In December 2019, Tommy said that Lizzo was at the top of his dream collaborators. "I would like to collaborate with people who have a great sense of fashion," he told TMZ. The 68-year-old fashion mogul also intervened in Lizzo's dance in the NBA game earlier that month, saying he was "very good."

Tommy was talking about the appearance of Lizzo in the headlines in the Los Angeles Lakers vs. match. Minnesota Timberwolves on December 8, during which he wore a black T-shirt with a giant cutout on the back, showing his black thongs. That possibly inspired Tommy for his potential collaboration.