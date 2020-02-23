Lizzo, Beyonce, Blue Ivy among the winners in the 2020 NAACP awards

%MINIFYHTML3e894daf9a059b347bfcb10bbfae316f11% %MINIFYHTML3e894daf9a059b347bfcb10bbfae316f12%

The creator of successes & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; He obtains the highest honor, while Beyonce Knowles takes home several awards, one of which he shares with his daughter, at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards.

Lizzo"Just mercy"Y"Blackish"were the big winners of the 51st edition of the NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on Saturday night, February 22, 2020.

The creator of successes "The truth hurts" beat Billy porter, Angela Bassett, Regina KingY Tyler perry Be named artist of the year at the ceremony, which recognizes artists of color.

"We are such beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things we can do," Lizzo said as he accepted the final and biggest prize of the night, jumping and dancing offstage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Meanwhile, "Just Mercy" took home three awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and best supporting actor for Jamie Foxx.

Jordan played a cross defense lawyer in the movie, with Foxx playing the man convicted of the mistake he fought for.

"This project is much bigger than me. It is about every person who has been unjustly convicted and is sitting in a jail cell right now," Jordan said as he accepted the award for the film, which is based on events of the real life.

Foxx, who won his fifth overall image award for his performance, added: "Thank you very much, black people, African Americans and everything else we are."

"It's always good to get it from blacks because we have a lot of talent."

Lupita Nyong & # 39; o won the Best Actress in a movie for her role in "U.S"and 15 years Marsai Martin received the best supporting actress for her performance in "Small", exceeding names included Jennifer Lopez, Janelle MonáeY Octavia Spencer.

It was a great night for "Black-ish," with the successful show taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series, and sweeping all acting categories for the comedy series.

Last year's artist winner Beyonce Knowles He also took home a handful of awards, including Outstanding Female Artist, along with several winks for his album "The Lion King: The gift. "Your daughter, Blue ivy, was also recognized for the collaboration "Brown Skin Girl".

Y Rihanna He took home the NAACP President's Award for special achievements and distinguished public service, and asked for his racial, religious and cultural unity during his acceptance speech.

"If there is something I have learned, it is that we can only fix this world together," Rihanna said. "We can't make it divided. Tell your friends to stop."

"We have been denied opportunities since the beginning of time, and we still prevail … Imagine what we can do if we do it together," he added.

Anthony Anderson He organized the 2020 ceremony.

