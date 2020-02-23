Live match preview: Celtic vs Kilmarnock 02.22.2020

Team news, key statistics and ways to go before Celtic vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday (start at 3pm).
Team news
Celtic duo Hatem Abd Elhamed and Michael Johnston will miss Sunday's game for Celtic, while Leigh Griffiths and Greg Taylor will be evaluated.
Kilmarnock will miss Innes Cameron and Adam Frizzell.
Opta statistics
- Celtic won each of their last five league matches with Kilmarnock, scoring 13 goals and conceding only three in response.
- Kilmarnock has not won in his last 12 league visits to Celtic Park (D3 L9) since defeating Celtic 2-0 there in October 2012 under Kenny Shiels.
- Celtic have won 14 of their last 15 home league games (L1), including 12 of 13 this season; The Hoops have scored 45 goals and conceded only seven in those 15 games.
- Kilmarnock has won three of his last four league games (L1), this after winning only one of his previous 13 (D3 L9).
- Callum McGregor has found the net in each of his last three league games for Celtic; The last player to score in four consecutive top-level appearances for the club was Odsonne Edouard in November 2018.